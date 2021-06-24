To the editor: Over the past decades, tens of millions of Africans have been murdered, raped and mutilated in hideous civil wars. Meanwhile, China has established a network of concentration camps to “re-educate” its ethnic minorities while in nearby Myanmar, the Rohinga people are being virtually exterminated. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi openly advocates the persecution of his nation’s Muslim population. In the "Muddled East," our good buddy, Saudi Arabia, has used billions in American military aid to murder over 100,000 Yemenis. What do local peace activists say about these atrocities?
Nothing.
However, when Israel kills a few hundred Palestinians, these same activists explode into righteous outrage. They don’t seem to care much when Palestinians kill Israelis, beyond some lip-service tut-tuts. The double-standard surrounding Israel has always baffled me. I never understand why it gets harshly condemned when other nations (and American allies) commit the same actions on a larger and more fatal scale. Is it because Israel’s military is financed in part by the United States? The Israelis don’t care where they get their arms from. If America cut them off today, the Israelis would call up China and say, “Hey, you wanna make a deal?”
The double-standard veers into outright hypocrisy when local pro-Palestinian sympathizers inaccurately condemn Israelis as “European colonizers” who should allow millions of Palestinian refugees back to reclaim their homes. I wonder how Vermont social justice activists would react if descendants of the Abenaki Indians knocked on their doors and demanded the keys. Would they pack their bags and go back to Europe. Of course not.
But what is it about the Palestinians that allows them to sucker everyone into being the "Designated Victim" on a planet of so much suffering? They aren’t the most stellar people on earth. During World War II, their spiritual leader, Haj Amin al-Husseini, lived in Berlin with Adolf Hitler and shared his genocidal views which he broadcasted to his people. The Palestinians still periodically commit “Honor Killings” by which the father and brothers of a girl who “disgraces” her family have the moral obligation to murder her. American feminists are strangely mute on this point.
That being said, I believe whole-heartedly in an independent Palestinian state on the West Bank and if it were up to me, I’d remove every Israeli settler and settlement from there. The notion that “God told me to steal your land” is as disgusting there as it was here. Likewise, I have no animosity towards the Palestinians. While in Israel in 1999, I stayed with a Palestinian family and was humbled by their kindness and hospitality.
But I will continue to call out what I consider the unclean and two-faced attitudes towards Israel that I see written on these pages and that targeted the Israeli musical group, Yemen Blues. While criticism of Israel does not always equate to anti-Semitism, the fact that Israel is being singled out while other American allies committing worse crimes get a free pass, makes me dubious about the motives of the activist community.
Daniel A. Brown
Arroyo Seco, New Mexico, June 16
Formerly of Greenfield, Mass.