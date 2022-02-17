To the editor: I met a man the other day (actually it was last October), a humble man, and a man of modest means by all appearance. He called himself a “farmer” – a “tree farmer” – a “tiller of the soil.” He dressed the part and wore a beard. His name is Jason Herron. I don’t like men with beards, “don’t trust them” as Henry Angle once told me for those of you old enough to have known him.
But, we were there, my wife Sandra and I along with a group comprised of other Guilford residents, all of us drawn by the promise that we would learn everything we didn’t know about the U.S. Constitution and our Bill of Rights. It was to be a 10-week course, a course I didn’t realize I needed or even cared about but one that Sandra had dragged me to, under threat of sleeping on our couch for some undisclosed period of time.
The course was called “Constitution Alive” and this yet unknown Guilford farmer, Jason Herron, was there to serve as the presenter. I was initially unimpressed and tried to imagine how I might be able to tough this one out without seeming to be obviously bored, strictly in order to avoid persecution when we returned home that night. After all, what could a simple farmer know that I didn’t already know about the Constitution? Unimagined at the moment, my attitude was about to change. Things got under way when we watched a video narrated by former Congressman Rick Green and Constitutional scholar and historian David Barton. That was the catalyst for everything that followed.
At the conclusion of the video, Jason took the floor. It was the beginning of an inspiration that literally overwhelmed me as I believe it was for everyone else there. I say that because every person present that evening is still, to this day, a devoted and active supporter of Jason Herron the person as well as Jason Herron the candidate for Guilford Select Board. And, more have signed on since. His knowledge of the subject and his insight about the intent, meaning, purpose and political abuse of our Constitution and Bill of Rights is impressive. His literacy, energy, presence, commitment, character, charm and charisma all together serve to make him exceptional. I see him as being gifted.
From the onset Jason had no aspirations for political office. As the Constitutional course proceeded and the weeks passed by, more and more of his class attendees began to think that he possessed an aptitude suitable for success in politics. We began to encourage him every week but he repeatedly dismissed the suggestion. However, at the very last minute he changed his mind. It may have been the encouragement he received from his following but more than likely it is the perceived misdirection, misconduct and the semblance of secrecy by the sitting Select Board that influenced his decision. The primary plank in Jason’s election platform has to do with insuring that all the residents of Guilford are provided with comprehensive knowledge of what the Select Board is doing, why they’re doing it and how they’re doing it. It’s called “transparency.” His friends and supporters stand in admiration of him for his willingness to enter politics as a freshman, risk criticism and endure the abuse of a misinformed opposition. He has already been labeled in a negative manner as a dastardly right-winger. He is not. He simply wants to ensure that Guilford is managed by good government. To him that means a government that is open to public scrutiny, is accessible, is equitable in the execution of its duties, works hard to control spending and thereby reduce property taxes, is protective of our land, adheres to Vermont statutes and lives by our Vermont Constitution. For all these things I don’t mind if he chooses to wear a beard. I trust him.
Walt Zawalick
Guilford, Feb. 15