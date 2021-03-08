To the editor: It has been almost a year since our local provider of adult daycare, The Gathering Place (both in Brattleboro and in West Dover), had to close their doors due to COVID-19 restrictions. The director, staff and board of trustees, however, have used those months to make significant upgrades to the physical facilities in anticipation of reopening this year. We are all waiting for the “okay” from the governor to resume service on site to the community. That will likely begin with only a percentage of spaces opening at a time and working up to eventual full occupancy.
In the meanwhile TCP has added three new board members: JoAnne Blanchard is currently executive director of Valley Cares with a demonstrated history of working in the hospital and health care industry, skilled in non-profit and business development; Becky Arbella is the community specialist/SASH implementation manager for Shires Housing (in Bennington and the Deerfield Valley), connecting housing with wellness; and Dr. Ewa Arnold is a family practitioner at Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend since 2012. The range of skills these professionals come equipped with will significantly add to the board strength.
If you suspect that you might wish to utilize adult daycare services this spring, might I suggest that you call 802-254-6559 to get information and reserve a space.
Claudette Hollenbeck
Board member, The Gathering Place
March 2