To the Editor: Thank you for an excellent article about what we consider as the best B&B that we have ever encountered. ("Over the River and Through the Woods to get Some German Pizza").
We spent three glorious days and nights there while attending the Marlboro Music Festival. We then continued to the Tanglewood Festival and stayed in a Lenox B&B that was significantly more extravagant, and despite the luxurious cavernous bedroom and grand public spaces, it lacked any personal attention, of which we kinda reveled in at Green River.
Lee and Bob are the most engaging, interesting and fun people. They, (along with the beautiful location, waterfall and grounds) are the spice that infuses the Green River Bridge Inn with such wonderful personal experiences and memories, so that we hanker to return ASAP, even though we live on the other side of the planet. Viva Vermont!
Harold Jacobs
Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 26