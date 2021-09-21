To the editor: This past weekend’s article on the high school by the Brattleboro Historical Society ("Brattleboro high school expands, changes with the times") was, as usual, very interesting. It was especially compelling because of its focus on Barbara Rau, the longtime administrative secretary. Barbara was the heart and soul of what was so good about Brattleboro Union High School.

Sincerely,

Tim Kipp

Brattleboro, Sept. 19