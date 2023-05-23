Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.

To the editor: I am disheartened to see that this shortsighted bill sponsored by N.H. State Rep. Michael Abbott was signed into law: H.B.-52: An Act naming a bridge in Hinsdale as the General John Stark Memorial Bridge.

Why must we continue to tell and re-tell history from the perspective of white males? If we've learned anything from history, it's that so many worthy people who are not male and not white have been cut out of it.

Stark already has a scenic byway, a high school and even a vodka named for him.

I'll be calling the new span between Hinsdale and Brattleboro the Hins-fail bridge.

Laurie Kaiser

Hinsdale, N.H., May 18