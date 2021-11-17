To the editor: I spent 12 nights sleeping on the Statehouse steps with Brenda Siegel and Josh Lisenby during their recent vigil, calling on the Scott administration to reinstate broader eligibility for the general assistance motel program. (Editor's note: Last week, the state pledged the expanded eligibility to begin Nov. 22 and end March 1).
None of us know what the future holds. None of us know what a politician will do before they do it, or what will happen with the stock market, or if your person will be there tomorrow next week or next year.
But one thing we should be able to count on is our community. It's our neighbors, it's our town, it's our local farms, our local stores, the nurses and doctors, it's the people that each play their little part in keeping us fed, and healthy, and safe, and come in when we are too tired, or can’t do everything.
Right now, only some of us can count on community. Some are excluded, because they don’t fit our ideals, our norms, or our pictures in our head. This is not our fault. For years we have been subtly manipulated into excluding, othering, and finally dehumanizing. Because that’s what serves the powerful best. But it is our personal responsibility to fight that conditioning.
We are taught that people are homeless because they are flawed. Because they can’t hold a job, or are sick in the head. But the truth about homelessness is that people are homeless because some people would rather have a second house than provide a first house for someone, because we don’t think renters belong in our neighborhoods, because we are selling our homes to the highest bidder, rather than the highest need.
Our country is built on personal responsibility and pulling yourself up by your bootstraps. But no one working at minimum wage jobs with no benefits is ever going to have that opportunity. There is no responsibility when you are just fighting to survive.
Personal responsibility is seeing past the divisiveness of politics, and media, and advertising to see past the wanting of things and focus on people, experiences, and see no human is worth less than another and the homeless are our community and we need to take care of them.
Right now in this moment, what we need is to extend the general assistance motel program to everyone who is homeless, who is unsafe in their home, or is being evicted, no matter the reasons. Then we need to pull up our boot straps and get to work on long term solutions.
Carly Abrams
Montpelier, Nov. 6