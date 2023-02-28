To the editor: “The birth and legacy of Brattleboro Memorial Hospital” by The Brattleboro Historical Society, published in the Jan. 13 Reformer was a remarkable article. Imbedded in the historical narrative is a fascinating love story: “In 1840, Thomas Thompson, a Bostonian possessed of great wealth, met Elizabeth Rowel, who had grown up in a log cabin in Lyndon.”

Despite its presentation as an organizational press release, the insightful writing seemed to demand a personal byline. I asked Managing News Editor, Melanie Winters: “Do you know if that story came out of a dusty old file at The Society, and if so where it first appeared?” Winters made inquiry and received the following response:

“Yes, it came from ‘a dusty, old file at the Society’. It was information published in a pamphlet from the 1950's that probably had something to do with fundraising for the hospital. Sally J. Rice was the wife of Howard C. Rice, owner and publisher of the Reformer. My guess is the pamphlet was printed at the Reformer for fundraising distribution and eventually made its way into our files. Sally Rice was a big supporter of the hospital.”

In her message to me, Winters added:

“Generally their weekly columns are a collaborative effort, but I was told that Joe Rivers was primarily responsible for the one about the hospital.”

The backstory to this account of BMH history is the profound impact of an unlikely romance. Were they both on the same wavelength right from the start, or did falling in love with Elizabeth kindle Thomas’ passion for philanthropy? What might matrimony have been like for Thomas and Elizabeth, and did they encounter opposition from family members?

There is a novel here, begging to be written, but these days who has time to write novels? In any case: “Sponsored by the Thompson Trust,” now has a human context thanks to the Historical Society.

Steven K-Brooks

Brattleboro, Jan. 27