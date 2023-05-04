To the editor: I remember Fred Green, and I agree with his son John that he would have valued the history that the old Brattleboro Colonel represented (April 28 letter: "Liberals are scared of history"). While a colonel in itself is not offensive, when he is depicted as a Southern White Antebellum caricature, then that harkens back to slavery in our country and that hardly embodies the kind of school spirit most people would like to see. Even as a kid at BUHS, I recognized that.

Furthermore, it is ironic for John to say that liberals "want to erase" history. In fact, most are trying to recognize and acknowledge it. Who is it that is banning books, homogenizing AP courses, restricting school curricula, and putting constraints on what students can even talk about?

Paul Weber

Townshend, April 28