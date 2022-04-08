To the editor: On Wednesday, March 30, around 4 p.m., I was at Runnings in Hinsdale, N.H. I was wandering, in one of the store’s convenient electric carts. I picked up a “stuffie,” a small Ty Baby which looked like my little poodle who was with me. I said to my dog, out loud, “What am I thinking? I shouldn’t even consider spending money on this!" At age 86, I’m trying to get rid of things from my house.
A young boy appeared in front of me and extended his hand with folded bills in it. He said, “I want you to have this. It’s nine dollars. It’s all the money I have.” What does one say after this beautiful gesture? I’m sure I stumbled through “thanks.” I think I said that I would be happy if he would spend the money to buy something for himself. I hope I told him that his kindness will make me happy forever.
The boy’s name is Logan. If anyone knows who this precious boy is, will you inform the Reformer (news@reformer.com) so that someone there can let me know? I want to send a proper “thank you” note.
I bought the “stuffie.” It sits with me in my wheelchair and reminds me that the future is in good hands.
Judy Halberg
Bellows Falls, April 4