To the Editor: On Tuesday, Aug. 22, I was walking one of our dogs. We were crossing Greenleaf Street, going west on Route 9. I stumbled and fell on the western edge of the street. Before I could even attempt to right my ancient frame, a woman had stopped on Greenleaf Street, leaped from her car and came to my aid. Immediately, a man stopped on Route 9 and came over, and with their help, I got on my feet.
I was confused and embarrassed, thanking them, turning down the generous offer of a ride, and let them go on their way with a verbal expression of thanks. I am writing this note to find a way to recognize them for their kindness. In addition, I want to take note of this happening here in our wonderful town.
Skip Zalneraitis
West Brattleboro, Aug. 23