To the editor: John McClaughry, in his commentary on March 28 (“Is the Electric Vehicle right for you?”) does a very thorough job of laying out all the reasons electric cars don’t make sense and why no sensible consumer would want one. To be sure, his points are valid as far as they go, and they are all worth considering. No form of transportation is without environmental, social, and financial impact. What he does not do is tell us what we should do as a society instead of promoting a transition to electric vehicles. Does he think that promoting the continued use of gasoline and diesel fueled vehicles is perfectly fine?
Mr. McClaughry quotes from a “widely-read essay” by Tom Harris, executive director of the International Climate Science Coalition (ICSC) about the environmental hazards of mining the materials used in electric car batteries. Again, a valid consideration. What he does not tell you is that the ICSC’s mission is, in fact, to debunk climate science and promote “conventional” energy sources over renewable ones. Tom Harris, the executive director, formerly worked in public relations and was a lobbyist for the fossil fuel industry. The lesson for all of us is clear. Whenever someone who seems knowledgeable is writing to poke holes in the necessity of doing anything to combat global warming, consider their actual motives and whose interests they are representing.
Daniel Towler
Brookline, March 29