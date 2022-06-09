To the editor: President Biden’s executive order directed his Administration to combat the “climate crisis” and reduce “climate pollution in every sector of the economy.” By 2035, lights, heat and everything else will use carbon free energy to achieve a net-zero emission. Though Biden is dictating this direction it has yet to be vetted by Congress.
Several states have adopted this costly policy. They’re assuming wind/solar farms can replace all fossil fuel sources. That’s unreal. You can build a trillion wind turbines and solar panels but on a calm night they will produce nothing but blackouts. Even with other renewables there’s not enough energy generated to feed 330 million people, clothe and shelter them, provide transportation, energy and all the industry that makes those things. Power shortages warnings are now surfacing in the U.S.
With no fossil fuel back-up energy storage must be addressed. There’re no detailed engineering studies identifying the cost either of inventing mass storage capacity, its consumer costs or the duration power can be stored. “Friends of Science” Ken Gregory guesstimated it would cost $100 trillion (20 times the size of our federal budget) and require inventing new technology that stores vast amounts of energy.
Biden and net-zero emissions advocates are completely wrong about renewables solving our climate crisis to save our planet. Also, China and Russia have no interest to abandon fossil fuels and coal. Yet, environmentalists and the Biden administration continue to push net-zero emissions with vengeance. Climates do change but the world isn’t buying what Biden is selling.
Frank Mazur
South Burlington, May 29