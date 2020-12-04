Editor of the Reformer,
Did you ever wonder how a snowflake develops?
I’m not talking about how a speck of dust in a cloud of super-cooled water grows into an ice crystal. I’m talking about the other kind which has become increasingly prevalent in our society, the human kind defined by Webster as: a) someone treated as unique or special. b) someone who is overly sensitive.
Now, one might think I am referring to our outgoing president for he certainly meets those definitions. But, no. I’m talking about a generation of people who fit them.
They begin as children whose parents are concerned about their offsprings’ “self-esteem.” Thus, like the growth of that speck of dust into a piece of snow, a generation of children come along who develop into people sheltered from loss and disappointment. They play games where no one loses. Everyone gets a “participation” trophy. Their friends are carefully chosen avoiding any controversial situation. They are taught to celebrate diversity of race, ethnicity, religion, and gender identity, but raised to avoid diversity of opinion. All done for self-esteem ignoring the fact that learning to accept and deal with loss and disappointment are more important for the development of self-esteem than all the trophies in the world.
They go off to college and are stunned by the realization that there are people with disparate opinions. These flakes have been sheltered so much in their pre-college life that they need “safe” places on campus where they can be comfortable and eschew controversy. They shut down campus appearances by speakers they deem politically incorrect or represent something distasteful to them. And they continue on their snowflake development.
After college they are now forced to face reality. There are no safe places. They have to deal with people with whom they disagree. And they must interact with people with whom they feel uncomfortable.
They say that people react to their parents’ treatments by taking the opposite tack with theirs. Let’s hope these snowflakes imbue their kids with an idea of what the real world is going to be like.