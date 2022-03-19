To the editor: As this global pandemic continues, I can’t help but notice how consent is left out of the conversation. Dr. Lewis Gordon, who recently spoke at SIT Study Abroad, expressed, "Freedom is a kind of responsibility that is connected to belonging.” In order to create a Town of belonging, we have a responsibility in centering the needs of our most vulnerable. We would be remiss to believe that there are only two options available - masks mandated, or masks optional. There are community members who are ready to shed their masks, and there are community members who do not have the same privilege. I believe in our right to choose the level of risk we are willing to be exposed to, and that we have a responsibility to create spaces for people who may not be willing to take on the same level of risk. When we set the standard to mask optional, we are taking away the power of consent for people who are not willing to subsume others’ level of risk.
Consensual masking guidelines (where people can unmask if all in attendance consent) and additional accommodations (such as shopping hours that require masks) would be an inclusive way forward. Before taking your mask off around someone else, ask them about their comfort/safety first. If you see someone wearing a mask, the best assumption is to mask up or keep yourself distanced. The only way out is through, and I believe in this case, the only way through is together.
Hannah Sorila
Brattleboro, March 13