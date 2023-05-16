To the editor: I do not agree with the way Brattleboro Union High School is handling the racist act from the homecoming event in 1998 (when an effigy of a Black doll was reportedly burned). They should turn it into their own thing so people can take pride in their lives knowing that they are people too. Also showing that they are not marginalized and they are powerful equal people. That they have rights that no one can take away from them. This is why Brattleboro Union High School should make that into their own name, and no one can tell otherwise.

Sincerely,

Greg Marrero

Townshend, May 9