To the editor: This letter is in response to the writer’s letter, “Christians have no moral or historical claim to this country” dated March 16, 2021.
We already enjoy freedom from religion in the sense that no one is forced to observe a religion. We do not enjoy freedom from religion in the other sense, that of denying religious liberty, nor should we. That kind of freedom from religion is oppressive and would directly violate the establishment clause. Freedom of religion, meaning religious liberty, certainly is not oppression.
The establishment clause was in regard to Christianity, and it was in regard to interference in the Church of England from its government which had the power to enforce doctrine. That is the purpose of the establishment clause. The establishment clause prevents the state from making laws regarding the establishment of religion as the Church of England had been established by and was under the control of its government.
In the Feb. 12 letter titled, “If religious freedom is constitutionally protected, freedom from religion should also be,” the writer had advocated for freedom from religion on the basis that there is freedom of religion and therefore there must also be freedom from religion. The writer’s subsequent letter on March 16 further advocates for freedom from religion. What this freedom might entail is cause for concern as by necessity such a “freedom” is no freedom at all. It is, in actuality a restriction of freedom. This has implications and this includes implications for the freedom of speech.
Freedom from religion, in the sense of no religion allowed, as advocated for by the writer, is the antithesis of freedom of religion. The two are mutually exclusive.
Citizens with all kinds of personal beliefs about the nature of reality are going to participate in government in our democratic society. The writer opposes this and asserts that he would prefer it if governance were left only to the 22.8 percent of religiously unaffiliated Americans. Given the writer’s desire to have freedom from religion it is troubling to think about what might occur if he had his way, especially as 70.6 percent of Americans identify as Christian.
The writer, in light of the Constitution, is specifically advocating for a totalitarian approach. Freedom from religion requires suppression of religious liberty. The writer wants this to happen now in the United States.
How much worse is this declining society to become? The writer has asserted his will to restrict your liberty via a new clause enforcing freedom from religion. In public, bold faced and without regard for the implications.
This is because he and a proportion (not the whole, but a part) of the over 20 percent (the writer’s figure) of the demographic of which he is a part want it that way. That would be accommodating a one-fifth to one-quarter minority at great cost to the four-fifths to three-quarters majority. An analogy: Four of five children want bread and butter. One just wants lettuce. All of the children must now have only lettuce because of the will of the petulant one.
Nevertheless, he would have his will realized over that of the majority. That does not make for a healthy egalitarian society. That makes for a totalitarian one, one in which the will of the minority is forced on the rest of the populace. Yet it is a concept that we are familiar with, in this society, in modernity, as many times people feel that they "had better clap" at the right times and frown at other times lest we reap negative sanctions in organizations, academics and the workforce, and that is a symptom of a problem as well.
Ladies and gentlemen, you are the frog in the pot. The heat is set to boil, the water is heating up, and it is time to jump out.
Scott Daneau
Newfane, March 21