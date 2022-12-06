To the editor: Reading the story from Nov. 8, "Plea deal reached for sword attack at motel, threatening at workplace," essentially describes much of the many problems with the local criminal justice system. The perpetrator stabbed a man with a 3-foot long sword, and also chased and yelled at multiple people at Cotton Mill Hill, his former work place. The police did their job — getting this guy off the streets.

Plea deal reached for sword attack at motel, threatening at workplace BRATTLEBORO — A local man has taken a plea agreement after stabbing someone with a sword at …

However, because we have no real system of mental health care in this, the wealthiest country in the history of the world, and because that seems to be what judges in our unfortunate county do, this man was released on conditions that he will likely not be able to adhere to, as he seems very unstable. Someone who has behaved in a way that indicates he has minimal self control and a lot of rage will really stay away from alcohol, not possess weapons, or use non-prescription drugs?

I always thought the victim impact meant something — the stabbing victim may have thought that there was some consequence for such an act, but apparently in Judge Hayes' criminal court, stabbing someone with a sword is yet another catch and release offense.

In Brattleboro, where petty crime has ballooned in the past year, we need a drug court, or a court where a judge is well versed in the possible mental health treatments and substance abuse treatments that are available, and those who commit these crimes repeatedly need to be given a choice of mandatory treatment or some time behind bars.

At my store (Everyone's Books), we had a guy shoplift 17 books, fence them at a local used books store, clearly was identified, arrested, and was let out by a judge so he could steal our donation jar for Groundworks the next week — while the two (female) employees were watching. He smiled and walked out with the donations.

This needs to end: we have to have a system where those on the streets with substance use problems, as well as the seriously mentally disturbed, who we see on a daily basis, are not in the revolving door of petty crime, arrest, release, more petty crime, arrest ... People who succeed in treatment often are able to lead a productive life, but the current system we have is not moving anyone towards a better life — not the town residents, not the local businesses, and not the perpetrators.

Nancy Braus

Guilford, Nov. 9