To the editor: The Republican legislatures of several states are in the process of passing, or, as with Georgia, have already passed laws restricting the ability of Black people, and other minorities, from voting in elections. This, in itself, is evil enough, to deny certain people the ability to vote. But what is truly evil is to deny the right for voters, standing in line, the ability to receive a drink of water or a bit to eat.
These supposedly Christian legislators should read the gospels, particularly Matthew, chapter 25, verses 31 through 46, “The Judgment of the Nations.” In these verses, Jesus welcomes into heaven those people standing on His right who have provided drink to the thirsty, food to the hungry, clothing to the naked and so on. Because, as long as they did it for the least of His brothers and sisters, Jesus says, “You did it for me.” And these will go off to heaven and eternal happiness. Then, He will turn to those on His left and say, “Depart from me you accursed into everlasting fire prepared for the devil and his angels.” When these people protest that they never saw Jesus thirsty, hungry or naked, He says, “… what you did not do for these least ones, you did not do for me.” And they will go off to everlasting Hell.
The Republican legislators in Georgia, by denying food and drink to potential voters, are literally playing with fire. Who are these people that they can ignore and subvert the teachings of Jesus Christ? Helping our brothers and sisters in need is called the Corporal Works of Mercy. We must practice them. The Republican legislators should read their gospels, and practice what they read: permit voters to receive drink and food while standing in line waiting to vote. Not to do so could be extraordinarily dangerous, spiritually.
Larry Booker
Pittsford, April 4