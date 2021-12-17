To the editor: Even people who have never heard of the W.B. Yeats poem “The Second Coming” recognize many of its phrases and images. The poem is believed to describe the general atmosphere in Europe at the time of its writing: The aftermath of World War I, the Spanish flu epidemic, the fracturing of old national relationships. Something was in the air. What was coming? Or, as Yeats put it, “what rough beast, its hour come round at last, slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?” A beast with a “gaze blank and pitiless as the sun.” It took a while but the “rough beast” of fascism was born, and everybody paid the price. Including the fascists.
Are we again at that moment of birth here in America? Are we facing that beast whose gaze is “blank and pitiless?” It certainly looks like it from where I sit. Almost a year after a failed attempt to overturn a presidential election, the chief thief is hard at work around the country — in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and elsewhere — laying the groundwork to ensure that he cannot lose the next time. Election laws are being changed and non-partisan election officials replaced with hyper-partisans.
The efforts take place in public, abetted by “respected” elected officials as well as by extremists who recognize that the time is now ripe for them to leave the dark fringes and enter the main stage. Congressman Matt Gaetz openly discusses with Steve Bannon the need to have “shock troops” ready to take over the government “when President Trump wins in 2024 — or before.” And the populace remains largely disengaged from these labor pains, displaying no urgency to prevent this horrible birth. Unlike the intense efforts of the midwives to ensure the birth of the fascist beast and set it on its slouching way.
In Yeats’ words, “The best lack all conviction, while the worst are full of passionate intensity.” And everybody eventually pays the price. Including the fascists.
Lodiza LePore
Bennington, Dec. 10