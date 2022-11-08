To the editor: He's going down in history (ex-president who lies) for dishing dirt on anyone who sees through his disguise.
The breadth of his deception is phenomenal and yet, (half a decade on) it's clear he tricks without regret.
His insouciance alarms us. It inspires fear and dread. This man (bereft of empathy), he well may steer the course ahead.
Duplicity's distressing (does it permeate our lives?). Are we sickened by the gleeful joy we note that he derives for having trashed our government?
His tentacles (they far extend!) and creep along the branches ... will storied freedom meet its end? We brood about its chances.
The thing about the donald is (we've come to realize): every time we hear from him he's glibly spewing lies. We grasp about the donald that he lies.
He lies.
He lies.
Susan Leach
Rutland, Oct. 18