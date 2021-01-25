Editor of the Reformer:
Re: Not Real News page in Monday e-edition
Bravo to the Reformer for bowing to the inevitable and admitting that fake news has, with unlimited assistance from legitimate news media, assumed its proper place as a consort of real news. Now readers have their news labeled ... (cannot labels be fake?)
From my advanced pinnacle of longevity (age 94) here is a reminder from times past. My parents owned and published a daily newspaper in central Illinois in a town of 7,000 people. I worked there from age 10 until my university matriculation. We had our share of false and imaginary information, requiring constant scrutiny. Scrutiny, however, is neither perfectly effective nor possible. The following whale-sized whopper tells all ...
A man named Colonel Robert McCormick assumed control of the unabashedly Republican Chicago Tribune in the 1920s. His most significant tweaking of real news was the headline edition of the results of the presidential election of 1948 which screamed: DEWEY DEFEATS TRUMAN; a lie! A false article, penned by Arthur Sears Henning, purported to describe West Coast results although the report was published before East Coast returns were available! Well, Truman won! Copies of that edition are now collectors’ items. This prevarication was on a level with Trump’s claim that he, not Joe Biden, won our recent legal election.
The Tribune’s most controversial real news published on the eve of Pearl Harbor on June 7, 1942 was the front page revelation that the U.S. had broken Japan’s naval code. McCormick failed to clear the story with censors. An enraged FDR considered shutting down the Tribune but wisely reconsidered. Freedom of the press is a constitutional right.
Reconsideration is an important part of existence. A statement is not a guarantee of its truth.
Lynda Copeland
Halifax, Dec. 29