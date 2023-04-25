To the editor:
The April 19 front page article in the Reformer, "High School loses principal candidate," indirectly paints an inaccurate picture of Brattleboro Union High School today. It somewhat smacks of what I think Vidda Crochetta said in his April 5 letter, "A bitter verbal attack against all women," and what Emily Peyton was reinforcing in her April 20 letter, "In agreement with Vidda's Women's voices not heard."
Over most of the past year, BUHS has been primarily led by three women. As is the case for most every high school in our country, the post-COVID school environment has been fraught with many unusual and difficult challenges. Speaking as a 17-year veteran of BUHS, this admin team has brought to our school a refreshingly different and student-centered approach to leadership. Of course there have been incidents that, in retrospect, might have been handled better. But had a man been in charge, history says the same level of criticism, if any, would not have occurred.
As the interim principal, Cassie Damkoehler was an obvious choice to continue as principal; instead, a comparatively unknown man was recommended. I hope that all involved in the decision will seriously consider the unjust challenges and scrutiny women face in our historically patriarchal environment and show the same level of courage, justice and thoughtfulness our current leadership team has brought to our school. Our students deserve this consideration.
Mike Szostak
BUHS Restorative Justice & Practices Coordinator