To the editor: The no-cause eviction ban proposed in Brattleboro ("Brattleboro considers just-cause evictions," Jan. 5) sounds good at face value. It eliminates evictions of tenants for "no cause." What is not so obvious are the unintended consequences of the ban.

Brattleboro considers just-cause evictions BRATTLEBORO — Without cause, tenants can be evicted from their residences with proper notice.

There actually are causes for no-cause evictions. They are a gentler eviction. They are a way for property owners and managers to vacate apartments with no negative impact on the tenant's rental history. Such evictions generally occur at the termination of leases. When the leases end, the tenant can leave the unit, or the property owner or manager can ask the tenant to leave for "no cause."

The fact of the matter is that property owners and managers do not ask good tenants to leave. Property owners and managers try very hard to keep good tenants.

No-cause evictions are a way to remove tenants for behavior that adversely impacts other tenants and the building. Maybe the tenant is being aggressive to other tenants. Maybe the tenant is damaging the unit. Maybe the tenant is hoarding possessions in common areas, in violation of the fire department regulations. Reasons such as these are not adequate to justify going to court, but they hurt the good tenants living in proximity to the troublesome tenants.

Eliminating no-cause evictions would have unintended consequences.

Kyle Arnold

Brattleboro, Jan. 10