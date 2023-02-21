To the editor: Fortunately, this year we have many qualified candidates running for seats on the Windham Southeast School District Board. A primary role of the Board is to ensure that our school district is responding to the values and priorities of our community. It is also to ensure that taxpayer dollars are spent wisely, with every dollar targeted to establish safe and equitable learning environments and to promote the best possible learning opportunities for all students.
Still one more role is to ensure that policies and procedures are in place, are communicated, and are followed in order to ensure that our schools are run safely and efficiently. At the heart of all that your school board does is the education and welfare of our students.
The job of a school board member requires an extraordinary commitment of time and energy. It requires sensitivity to the priorities of the community and a deep commitment to collaboration and informed decision-making.
This letter is not an endorsement of any one, particular candidate, but a plea to all eligible voters to vote! I urge everyone to take the time to know the candidates, consider their qualifications, hear the debate, and cast your vote for those individuals whom you feel can best serve as an effective board members. And please remember that you may vote for candidates from all four towns, not just the candidate from your own town. The outcome will be determined by those who show up at the polls, so please show up. As Michelle Obama put it, “You’ve got to vote, vote, vote. That’s the way we move forward.”
Tim Maciel
Brattleboro, Feb. 20
Note: Maciel currently serves as a WSESD/SU board member, but says the opinions in this letter are entirely his own.