To the editor: The letter of the prolific Vidda Crochetta ("Faith is nothing more than wishful thinking in the face of nothingness") that appeared on Feb. 21 was a well written advocacy for the author’s aversion to “faith” and “religion.” Faith can be seen as mere wishful thinking. But faith also underlies science and a great deal more.
Modern science is predicated on a faith proposition; namely that use of the scientific method of hypothesis and testing to rule out known possible errors in the hypothesis is itself a proposition that produces a reliable “truth.” It is highly reliable, but not, as any good scientist will tell you, absolute truth. Many scientific propositions once held as apparently absolute are now highly qualified by subsequent theory and testing.
Faith in the scientific process has proven very helpful, although faith in the pseudo-science of Social Darwinism has been a curse on the world. So, one might suggest that it is not faith, per se, that is the problem, but absolutizing of certain precepts and propositions over accepting the complexity of things and the limitations of knowledge.
Some people practice a religion that is essentially magical; that is, they believe that if they say and do certain things, spiritual forces will do what otherwise cannot be done. Wave a wand and make your little brother disappear, for example.
But many religious traditions are actually about helping folks to face the limitations of human knowledge and reason, while offering practices and understandings that help folks engage with life, death, society and nature, as well as the transcendent in ways that bring about harmony, peace, healthy relationships and balance. Many such traditions are not theistic — they are not based on the existence of gods. Some are theistic. But durable traditions seem to always enable folks to connect to the transcendent in ways that enrich human life.
Transcendent includes the very character of human-to-human love, since we must reach beyond ourselves to become vulnerable to and fully encounter another. Transcendence also applies to appreciating the inner workings of natural phenomena and social systems. Many people also believe, based on experience, that they have been encountered by something beyond themselves that is not imaginary or another person.
These folks cannot use a scientific proof or a logical syllogism to convince us of the absolute truth of their experience. Most do not bother to try. Why would we need this, if we are profoundly touched by the beauty of a wooded glen, or great music, or the peace that comes from meditation or prayer. It is a reality that simply invites us back again, like love.
So Vidda, may you be filled with love and experience love every day.
Ralph Howe
Brattleboro, Feb. 21