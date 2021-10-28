To the editor: On behalf of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 843, in regards to the full page ad of donators and volunteers we placed in the Reformer weekend edition of Oct.9-10. We apologize for those names and business we did not place on the list. The names we collected are as follows: Hotel Pharmacy, Laurie Indenbaum, Gail Ventura, Herb Merkel, Dick Cooke, and Charles Monett. There may have been other names as well. Again, we apologize for any names not listed.
Sincerely,
Len Derby
Brattleboro, Oct. 25