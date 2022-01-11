Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.

To the editor: In response to the letter titled, "Two-party system helps the rich get richer" in the Jan. 7 Reformer:

Letter: Two-party system helps the rich get richer To the editor: As a result of the COVID pandemic, we can observe the increased flow of our n…

It is nice to imagine a third option for voters, but there is a problem with this.

Many will vote for a third party, but most will be drawn from the more liberal Democrats, giving Republicans the advantages.

For an example, think of how Vermont's Progressive Party siphoned off Democratic voters, allowing a Republican to become governor. This has happened several times.

Tom Murray

Brattleboro, Jan. 7