Editor of the Reformer,
O.K. We can stop holding our breaths. It’s over. Or is it?
The results of the election are in and it looks like the American people are of two minds. They don’t particularly like the direction they fear the far left agenda is heading even though Biden has tried to separate himself from it. But, they really don’t like Trump. The pundits were scratching their heads trying to figure out why Hispanics in southern Texas went for Trump. To me it was obvious. Biden said he wanted to get rid of the oil industry. He later explained what he meant, but it was out there. A hell of a lot of Hispanics in southern Texas either work in the oil industry or live in communities whose economies are dependent on it. That’s why they voted for Trump.
As for Trump, I have long posited that when he realizes that it’s over, he will resign and have Pence pardon him.
But something has gone on during this campaign that’s disturbing. In 2016, Hillary Clinton referred to the Trump base as deplorable. She was wrong. Those people are not deplorable. The deplorables are the Republican toadies who know better but continue to kiss His Orangeness’ behind. The deplorables are the anti-abortionists who go against Church teachings that the end cannot justify the means. The deplorables are the heretical Evangelists who sold out any morals they had for the tangerine Anti-Christ.
No, his base isn’t deplorable. His base is a bunch of ignorant, racist, anti-semitic, anti-immigrant boobs who have drunk the Kool-ade and joined the cult.
In the 2016 election Trump said he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and wouldn’t lose a vote. After watching his minions in action I have come to a different conclusion. Donald Trump could empty a magazine of an assault rifle directly into a crowd of his supporters and wouldn’t lose a vote with the possible exception of those he shot. And then only if they died.
And that scares the hell out of me.
Bob Fagelson
Brattleboro, Nov. 9