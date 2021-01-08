Editor of the Reformer:
Our new President Biden has observed, as have other of our world-wise “statesmen,” that the recent Capitol violence does not “reflect the true America” nor “represent who we are.” He and they clearly are joking!
The “true America” was born in violence, has been maintained by violence, has perpetrated violence on its own people, has exported violence to people around the world ... and all of this, throughout our history. Many have observed that violence is as American as apple pie. And so it is.
But then ... what else could our world-wise “statesmen” say? After all, who is it that perpetuates our “true America”?
Steve Fine
Athens, Jan. 7