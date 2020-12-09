Editor of the Reformer,
Donald Trump started as a con man who ran businesses into bankruptcy while pocketing millions for himself. He then became a reality TV host who fired contestants trying to climb the corporate ladder. His viewers (he called them "bottom feeders of society") got enough satisfaction from this sadistic/narcissistic show that it ran for 14 years, generating $214 million for Donald. He somehow vaulted from that history to the presidency.
From the beginning, his incompetence produced chaos and crisis: kids in cages; attacks on anyone who didn't support him; poor military policies (North Korea, Syria, et al); racism; environmental degradation; failure to aid communities hit by natural disasters; pressuring Ukraine for political favor; alienation of allies and coddling of adversaries. All done with a total lack of civility and thousands of lies.
He surrounded himself with unqualified people who would never tell him what he didn't want to hear, no matter how true, a feature common among dictators. There were endless hirings and firings. Despite having no alternative plan, he tried hard to obliterate Obamacare, which would have left millions uninsured and removed protections for those with preexisting conditions.
Then came the COVID-19 catastrophe. The president publicly denied the seriousness of the pandemic which he well knew was lethal. He not only had no national plan, he gave little help to states struggling with shortages of supplies, medical personnel, and protective equipment. He dismissed the usefulness of masks and social distancing while advising "Don't be afraid of COVID. Don't let it dominate your life." More than a quarter million deaths later, we have seen how the virus can dominate our lives.
Americans finally had enough and defeated him at the polls by an indisputable margin. We informed him that his show had been cancelled and he was fired, which should have been the end of him. But he is not yet done threatening our democracy. Baselessly contesting the results, ranting that Democrats conspired to rig the election, and impeding the necessary transfer of information from his administration to the next is an insult to the voters. The nation has clearly rejected him.
It is high time for Donald to pack his bags, leave a note on the bed that he is the loser, and sneak out the back door in the dark of night.
G. Richard Dundas
Bennington, Dec. 8