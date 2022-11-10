To the editor: First, I’d like to compliment the Reformer, and especially Chris Mays, for the way in which stories about Brattleboro Union High School have been presented. Over the past few years, harmful events which have occurred at our high school have been revealed and it’s critical that you gave voice to those harmed. At the same time, you also recognized that there are about 1,000 current teachers, staff, and students, plus families, who have also been affected or hurt by the repercussions from these harmful events. Accordingly, the Reformer and Chris Mays have paid attention to the many positive things our school is doing, including: receiving state-wide recognition for our inclusion programs; putting in place a new administration team composed of three student-focused women; and specific steps we are taking to build a supportive, collaborative and healthy student-focused community.

Secondly, thank you for giving front-page coverage to our loss of David Schoales from our school board ("Schoales resigns from school board, upset by 'ugly, false narratives,'" Oct. 26). As anyone who does not accept the status quo and strives to bring about healthy change, David has opened himself up to criticism. Yet, he has been a steadfast champion for improving our school system, especially by giving voice to students and to historically marginalized people in our community. I doubt anyone could have done a better job of confronting the unprecedented challenges this school board has faced including: unexpected superintendent loss and replacement issues, COVID repercussions, student abuse revelations and ongoing investigation, a principal’s unexpected leave, and high teacher turnover. I suggest that those who have expended so much energy in attacking our school board take some time to look in the mirror and then expend the same level of energy actively supporting our schools. It is disheartening the way we have treated dedicated people, including David, who have personally devoted so much to our community.

Let’s all start by taking the “high road” and set a better example for our kids.

Mike Szostak

Guilford, Oct. 27