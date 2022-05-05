To the editor: "Kill for Peace" is a sad contradiction; seems that conflict’s a lethal addiction. When under attack, most people fight back. Faced with death we’ll respond with conviction.
Russia’s war in Ukraine is not sane, with no logic that they can explain. They’re bombing their cousins, who die by the dozens. Will the world this great evil constrain?
To rebuild Russia’s empire of old, is a folly that needs be controlled. That era’s long ended, peace must be defended. Our response should be swift, strong and bold.
All great powers have blood on their hands, Viet Nams and Afghanistans. These horrors cost lives, kids, husbands and wives. No excuse now, as this war expands.
Sacrifice is the price of real peace; compromise may help warfare to cease. First, fighting must pause; that’s key, just because. Trust grows only when bombings decrease.
Ukraine’s courage provides inspiration; its survival’s our shared obligation. Freedom hangs by a thread. Better days are ahead, if we pitch in without hesitation.
Wars kill dads, mothers, sisters and brothers; reduce conflict, when given your druthers. Yes, fight for what’s right, but keep peace in sight. Pray the day we’ll all play well with others.
Namaste.
Jonathan Otto
Saxtons River, May 1