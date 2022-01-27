To the editor: Windham and Windsor Housing Trust has been communicating with lots of people in Putney and developing plans for a housing project at the south end of town near the Putney Food Co-op and the Community Gardens and Putney Farmers Market. Following are my thoughts after reading some people's concerns about this project and its appropriateness to Putney and for our world that needs to respond to the climate emergency.
Change is hard. I have lived in Putney for over 40 years and when I moved here, the rest of Putney may have wished that I didn’t come and be part of changing it. But here I am.
And much has changed since then. I live out of town and the development that has happened near me has been individual houses, maybe energy efficient or maybe not, on separate lots of land. This decreased the wild woods around this part of town. But now more people live and work here. It is home for all of us.
There is a great need for more housing, particularly affordable, in Putney. Having this housing be compact with open space next to it is fantastic. There is what we have so far for public transportation right there. Access to food is very close and there is conserved land and walking trails only a little ways away.
There are clearly many more things that also need to be improved in Putney, but trying to block a well thought-out, energy efficient, affordable housing next to public transportation is not one of them, in my opinion. I am impressed with how compactly this is designed. Yes, it will change that end of town, but so did building the Putney Co-op down there, seemingly so far from where people lived in town.
Let’s make more affordable housing to reduce the stressors on people already living in Putney who are being priced out of their current housing. Let’s keep this a warm and welcoming town with a focus on climate resilience and community. Everyone needs a place to live. The town made space for each of us and now we can make space for the next influx of people as well, whether from climate disasters in other places or failed U.S. wars in Afghanistan or just more people who notice how beautiful this corner of Vermont is and want to be here too and share the beauty with us.
Gail Haines
Putney, Jan. 17