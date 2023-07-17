To the Editor: For years, I have respected Tim Stevenson's views about climate change and other matters and his activism in the "post-oil" arena. But lately, I have been perplexed by his columns. In his latest ("Toward an activism relevant to our times," July 12), he says that we must "disabuse ourselves of trying to change the world" and just focus on fixing our interpersonal relationships and practicing "compassion and kindness, forgiveness and generosity, personal integrity and moral courage, gratitude and humility, unconditional love and selflessness."
Of course we should. And of course, as Stevenson suggests, we should gather with like-minded people to talk about what we might do about the climate emergency and other issues. But then he suggests we and our friends might decide to stockpile "containers of gasoline, several months' worth of beans, rice and canned fish, bottled and tap water, medical supplies and prescriptions, etc., for situations where we are isolated from the outside world for an extended time."
Leaving aside the irony of the idea of stockpiling gasoline coming from the founder of Post-Oil Solutions, I'm having a hard time distinguishing Stevenson's approach from the culture of survivalist preppers. I hope that's not where he wants to lead us. I'm all for a mindful, even spiritual, approach to activism, and to working locally with one's friends and neighbors. (To that end, I'm helping to start a new community center here in Vernon.) But if Stevenson believes we then should turn that activism into doomsday preparation rather than exploring and supporting political, technological and scientific to national and global problems, he loses me there.
Stevenson ends: "These are possible first steps people can take in a process of increasingly becoming a community that learns the value of taking care of one another." The past few days of flooding in Vermont have demonstrated not only the urgency of recognizing that climate change is real and that action is needed, but also the fact that we are already pretty darned good at taking care of one another.
I'm interested hearing whether Stevenson can describe a more practical course of action to follow those "possible first steps."
Martin C. Langeveld
Vernon, July 14