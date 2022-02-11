To the editor: One year ago today President Biden promised to end U.S. support for the war in Yemen, a war never authorized by Congress. Yet one year later, US bombs continue to drop on children playing soccer, on a prison where 70 people died — on civilians. We arm the Saudi-led coalition waging a war that caused 377,000 deaths in 2021, most of these due to lack of food and water. The UN warns that 2.3 million children are suffering from acute malnutrition. Many of them will die.
Why do we continue to support this brutal war? Our bombs don’t defend anyone. A Yemeni woman told me that the bomb fragments that fell near her aunt’s house have serial numbers from Raytheon and Lockheed Martin on them. It’s no secret who is supplying the weapons that drive this carnage.
It’s time for senators Hassan and Shaheen and representatives Kuster and Pappas to support a war powers resolution which could be used to terminate U.S. support for the Saudi-led war on Yemen. Both Houses of Congress passed such a resolution in 2019 but it was vetoed by then-President Trump. It’s time for President Biden to live up to his promise of one year ago.
Sincerely,
David Blair
Harrisville, N.H., Feb. 4