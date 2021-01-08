Editor of the Reformer:
It’s time for Nancy Pelosi and Mike Pence to gather with a quorum of Cabinet members to invoke Section 4 of the 25th amendment and proceed to immediately remove President Trump from office.
The Constitution and its amendments were written to provide well grounded statutes to use wisely in foreseeable crises for which there has been no precedent.
If Trump’s well orchestrated insurrection of January 6 in Washington D.C. doesn’t qualify, dear God help us!
Jim Canfield
Brattleboro, Jan. 7