To the editor:
Bob Fagelson's comments on “Snow Flakes” are right on the mark ("The new 'snowflakes' melt in the heat of reality," Dec. 5).
The chickens have come home to roost!
These patterns have been increasing for the past 40 years and now we are seeing the results.
The culture of permissions and politically correct behavior has been the death knell for discipline, respect and personal responsibility.
Thankfully, these are many getting the strength and support of a conventional family environment.
This is a new society but it is necessarily a better one?
When the going gets tough the tough gets going.
Linda Dellus
Brattleboro, Dec. 21