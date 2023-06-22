Editor's note: This letter is addressed to the CEO of M&T Bank.
We were absolutely astounded and dismayed to learn that M&T is closing its Main Street, Brattleboro, bank. What were you thinking?
Brattleboro is southern Vermont's main town and the hub of commerce in this area. What bank in their right mind would close a bank branch that serves a wide community like ours? Profits over people, we assume.
This decision is a disgrace and seems to have no grasp of the spillover effect it will have. Consider this: It is likely that many customers will now divert their accounts to other downtown banks. Our seniors and people with physical limitations and without cars will no longer be able to walk to the bank. Our merchants will suffer the consequences; people coming to the bank often shop at nearby venues and eat at convenient restaurants when they have bank business.
Where was the consumer input into this decision? Staff input? Many of us enjoy a rewarding relationship with our bank staff, and they have served us well individually and collectively. Now we will not be able to interact with them when we go to the bank or have questions or problems.
What was management thinking when they made this inappropriate decision? Certainly not the benefit of serving a community. How quick M&T was to alter the landscape of our town after taking over Peoples Bank. Now people are no longer at the center of your policies, profit is.
Your website doesn't allow a customer to have any interaction with a real person, nor does it provide the name of the CEO. Yet your BOT claims to "improve [customers] experience." It's sad that you fail miserably in adhering to those hollow words. Shame on you for your myopic view of what constitutes customer experience and satisfaction.
Your timely response is expected.
Elayne and Arnold Clift
Brattleboro, June 19