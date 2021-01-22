Editor of the Reformer: Years ago our country was divided as to the decision to enter a war in Europe which later was described as World War II.
Until the undeniable threat that later took place at Pearl Harbor our country’s people were at odds with each other. I don’t believe there is any doubt in anyone’s mind, including all other nations around the world, that the unity and resolve of the American people to protect our country was complete and focused. Where in that scenario is the Republican party’s excuse in confronting this current threat.
They claim that bringing this issue of the past few days to justice would divide our country. I do not follow their conclusions. I believe their continued position to ignore such a threat instills and increases an unease and fear across our nation. People today are starting to question our Congress’s ability to protect our government.
The fear is perpetuated by the spineless decisions made by inept people now in office. In short the only division that I see is created by the people that are too scared to act on the truth.
What are we afraid of?