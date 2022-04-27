To the editor: In case you hadn’t heard, there will be a re-vote on Tuesday, May 24, asking authorization for the construction of improvements to the Guilford Free Library and for approval of a bond of $205,000, as well as an approval of the reallocation of funds that the town already has in hand (from the sewage/water project that ended up being funded by another source) to be granted to our library’s expansion.
We hope you’ll take the time to meet with us to better inform your vote and be a part of defining this important direction for our very valuable library.
Join us Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., for a walk-about of the Guilford Free Library! Bring your questions about the proposed expansion and connect with your neighbors over doughnuts and tea and coffee.
Come be in the space both inside and outside to experience the footprint of the proposed new addition. This will be an informal opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the design, how it came to be, its exciting opportunities for our community, and what’s next. Cathi Wilken, your librarian, and some trustees and friends of the library will be present to share their knowledge and enthusiasm for this project.
Nika Fotopulos-Voeikoff, trustee, Guilford Free Library
Amber Hunt, friend, Guilford Free Library
April 23