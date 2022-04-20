Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.

To the editor: A new town manager in Brattleboro (Yoshi Manale) whose career-average job tenure is two years and one month has to make his mark quickly before getting back to job shopping and hopping (LinkedIn public profile, 2003–2022, 10 jobs).

A temporary town manager in town destroying our regional ambulance system to boost Brattleboro Fire Department’s revenues (and expenses) makes résumé sense.

A new town manager in Vermont who is from urban New Jersey, the most densely-populated state, is oblivious to towns’ dependence on each other in rural Vermont.

Brattleboro Fire Department will always be here because we need them, and our fire departments will always be there because Brattleboro needs them.

Centrally headquartered in Brattleboro, Rescue Inc. since 1966 has always been here because Brattleboro, Brookline, Chesterfield, Dummerston, Guilford, Halifax, Hinsdale, Jamaica, Marlboro, Newfane, Putney, Stratton, Townshend, Vernon and Wardsboro need Rescue, and our volunteers have always been there because Rescue needs them.

Brattleboro Town Manager Yoshi Manale will not stick around to suffer the consequences of his careerism.

Howard Fairman

Putney, April 19