To the editor: I will be a candidate to be elected Brattleboro Town Meeting moderator.
A lawyer by trade, I have worked for 17 and a half years at the Windham County State Attorney’s Office prosecuting serious felony and other cases. My municipal service in Brattleboro includes six years on the Select Board with four years as chairman, three years on the high school board, two and a half years on town school board, nine years on the Development Review Board with five years as chairman, and being a Town Meeting representative.
My priorities if elected Town Meeting moderator will be to ensure all persons have a fair opportunity to speak, decisions are made based on full deliberation and consideration of all available information, meetings run smoothly and governing procedures are complied with.
In March 2022 I will ask for your vote as Brattleboro Town Meeting moderator.
On behalf of myself, Town Meeting members, and Brattleboro’s residents, thank you to Lawrin Crispe for his work as moderator.
David Gartenstein
Brattleboro, Nov. 23