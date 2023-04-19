To the editor: One of the best things we have found about serving in Brattleboro Town government has been our experience working with Police Chief Norma Hardy.
Rarely does one see such an admirable combination of leadership, innovation, strategic thinking, and interpersonal skill as you do with Chief Hardy — the very traits for which she was hired. This is further evidenced by the respect and esteem that members of the Brattleboro Police Department have shown us they hold for this excellent leader.
It therefore pains us to inform you and your readers that the town has received hateful, racist communications that specifically target our Chief. We were shocked and disappointed to see people question the effectiveness of recruitment in our police department based on a leader’s gender and race. Not only have these statements been disrespectful, unkind, and defamatory, but they are also ignorant and untrue. We feel extremely sorry for people who are so disconnected from the civil society that we strive for in Brattleboro, that they must express themselves in such a hateful manner.
Words matter and when the town of Brattleboro receives aggressive racist criticism of our excellent chief of police, it is destructive and appalling, and we cannot allow it to go unaddressed. We are left feeling disgusted and ashamed that a fellow community member has been targeted. It is impossible for us to understand the stresses and strains that our chief faces leading the police department let alone while also receiving hateful, racist comments.
We would like our town to welcome and support all people who bring different perspectives, backgrounds and experiences, with open minds and open hearts.
With diversity our town will only be stronger, and Brattleboro must do better.
Please join us in supporting Chief Hardy and the Brattleboro Police Department, and applauding the fine work she is doing in our town.
Sincerely,
Ian Goodnow, Select Board chair
John Potter, town manager