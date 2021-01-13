Editor of the Reformer:
The following letter was sent to our DC congressional delegation, Senators Sanders and Leahy and Representative Welch:
Hello, Vermont Congressional Delegation,
USA Constitution, Amendment 14, section 3, is of particular importance and interest right now because it clearly states that anyone who has violated the oath to uphold and defend the Constitution is ineligible to hold office, civilian or military, for the rest of their lives! This means to me that the entire current administration as well as all GOP members of Congress who voted against accepting the results of the fair, legal, courts-accepted 2020 elections are no longer suited for their current positions and must resign or be removed.
The insurrection, assault on Congress at work last Wednesday was essentially an act of war against the USA, supported and encouraged publicly by the current president and some members of Congress, a Declaration of war on USA that must be put to rest peacefully and legally as prescribed in our foundation stone. Treason from within our people's ranks has a remedy stated clearly in the Constitution: out of office now and never to be able to serve in the future. No, Trump, nor his family, can ever run again. That is clear. There is no room for doubt or dancing around the bush. This war must be ended immediately because a madman is at the helm with his minions, sick and suffering, willing to die and tear down the country, at large still planning more death and destruction to come. Rabid dogs are destroyed to save the community.
They MUST be removed!
The Constitution does not say, "Ask the Supreme Court." It says No! Go! Betrayal is betrayal and is not to be tolerated. Traitors must leave their offices. NOW! Those guilty Representatives must not be seated in The House of Representatives. The guilty Senators must leave, resign or be recalled, or impeached. For the sake of the country, let us pray they take the honorable least painful way of resignation.
Do you need support from states Attorneys General?
Your job now is to stand on the authority of the Constitution and demand and accept the resignations of all guilty parties now serving in politics. They are frauds and the Law of the Land demands their removal. Thank you for leading boldly the charge with Truth! Our republic is at stake! Those misinformed and dangerously misled must be stopped now, as prescribed in the Constitution. This is not a matter for Supreme Court or any court nor for department of justice: it is clearly stated in black and white by the Constitution itself. Act now, please. PLEASE!!!
Traitors must go NOW! Thank you.
Lynn Russell
Brattleboro, Jan. 12