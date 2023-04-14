To the editor: Here is the gist of recent recommendations to the Vermont Climate Council and several editorials in Vermont papers, calling for the profitable renovation of Vermont’s two wood plants, McNeil and Ryegate, thereby transforming them into negative emission, power & storage stations. A similar plan for Vermont Yankee (VY) is also financially attractive and will certainly create more jobs, profits and climate benefits than building a new nuke plant at VY, as industry advocates still seek.
Any nuke plan for VY, if seriously proposed, is likely to become a radioactive third rail to most voters in the tri-state region. The nuclear waste crisis is only getting worse. Besides, Vermont can generate more green watts from more green resources in Vermont, i.e. solar and hemp, as Canada is doing. Hemp is used to make CBD, milk, bread, fabrics, building materials, car parts and biofuels. Hemp is a "cover crop" for rotation that restores soil and removes CO2 from air faster than trees via photosynthesis. CO2 gas from burning hemp-based biofuels can be captured at the point of emission and chemically reused to make synthetic e-fuels and feedstocks, i.e. H2, ethanol, gasoline, diesel, butanol, graphene and more. Diverse companies such as Siemens, Porsche and LanzaTech are leading a combined biofuel and e-fuel revolution. Besides, Vermont is way over-dependent on Hydro Quebec, which is not the green benign resource HQ claims it is. Rotting biomass emits much greenhouse gas. Worse, native fishing villages have suffered terribly from methyl-mercury poisoning over decades.
Then too, the Vermont Climate Council still wants to reduce CO2 emissions by another 500,000 tons or more per year over the next five years or longer to compensate for the implosion of TCI-P and other setbacks. Yet, there is still no focus in the Governor's office or Vermont utilities or the Council on renovating Vermont's wood plants. Though small, these two plants emit together over 600,000 tons of CO2 per year based on EPA estimates. Or Vermont, Vermont utilities and Vermont plant owners can profitably renovate these plants with EPA blessings and DOE support to reduce CO2 gas by 600,000 tons per year and remove 600,000 tons per year from the sky at the same time.
Surely, renovating and transforming Ryegate into a negative emission, power & storage station is better than closing Ryegate, which will lead to the permanent loss of many jobs and much revenue to Ryegate township and economy.
Closing Vermont Yankee was a victory for nuclear safety and an economic disaster for the tri-state region. With hindsight and new chemistry, transformation is now the optimal solution and a good example to the nation, world and Joe Biden too. See Vermont Climate Council Public Comments Received, tinyurl.com/5cf7338m.
Jim Hurt
Woodstock, Vt., April 9