To the editor: Jeff Forward’s May 5 opinion piece ("Vermont must seize the opportunity for meaningful climate progress") is exactly right: Joining the Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI) is a huge opportunity for Vermont to take meaningful action on the climate crisis.

While he covered the bases of the initiative’s climate and economic benefits, I’d like to expand upon the potential positive health and quality-of-life effects TCI holds for Vermont. TCI is a regional, multi-state effort in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic designed to put a price on harmful pollution and reinvest the revenue raised into clean transportation alternatives like electric vehicles, affordable and effective public transit and safer streets for pedestrians and bicyclists. TCI will do more than just reduce carbon emissions; it will also lead to healthier air and safer neighborhoods.

Pollution from gas- and diesel-powered vehicles is linked to asthma, heart disease and cancer, and kills an estimated 58,000 Americans every year. Adopting TCI would limit fossil fuel-air pollution, leading to a cleaner, healthier environment for everyone. Investments in pedestrian and bicycle accessibility will provide more options for Vermonters to get around without driving. Replacing loud gas and diesel-powered vehicles with quiet electric models will also mean calmer, more pleasant streets. The Transportation and Climate Initiative is an opportunity to preserve the clean air and quiet neighborhoods that Vermont is known for. Joining the plan is the right choice for the Green Mountain State.

John Stout

Boston, Mass., May 11