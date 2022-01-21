To the editor: A recent article in the Reformer ("Brattleboro addresses dangerous crosswalk, parking spot," Jan. 11) described proposed changes to the traffic pattern, such as it is, in downtown Brattleboro. The town is seriously considering the addition of a stop sign on Canal Street heading north toward South Main Street. I am reminded of the grand design for Putney Road featuring three roundabouts in a half-mile stretch. Is that still in the works?

These plans smack of car-hating zeal with no regard to the present transportation reality. I would respectfully remind the town Select Board members that the surrounding towns have ceded to Brattleboro essential services such as secondary education for our children, grocery shopping, banking, pharmacies and medical care. You might consider that we, your neighbors, are customers for your businesses and often the workers who fuel your economic engine. There is no mass transit in the boonies, no taxi service, no Uber. We must rely on our internal combustion engine cars and trucks at present, at least until self driving EVs are available and affordable.

The new bridge will be done by late 2023, I've heard. I'm sure I'll figure out alternative routes through town to avoid the shifting traffic jams. Meanwhile, please consider building a foot traffic overpass or finding another method to ensure pedestrian safety at this intersection. Go back to the drawing board, please. It's a bad situation now. You should know this. Please don't make it worse.

David Keighley

Dummerston, Jan. 11