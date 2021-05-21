To the Editor: On Monday, four candidates participated in the Candidates Forum for the vacancies on the Halifax Select Board. My decision on whom to support was pending that session, as I wanted to learn about each person’s background and plans if elected to the Board. Each of the candidates at the meeting has something to offer the town.
Of the candidates for the two-year Select Board vacancy, only one has participated in Halifax government. Tristan Roberts has served as Energy Coordinator and is now a member of the Broadband Committee, which is making remarkable progress toward bringing reliable internet service to our town. During the past year, Tristan has often been an active participant in Select Board meetings. Tristan’s background in business, technology, and budget will bring critical skills to the Select Board. He is calm, articulate, and a good listener. For these many reasons, I left the Monday meeting with the decision to vote for Tristan Roberts for the Halifax the Selelect Board.
I appreciate the candidacy of each of the four participants at the forum and do hope that, in some capacity, each will find a role in the Halifax government.