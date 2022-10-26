To the editor: As we approach voting for our representatives Nov. 8, I am concerned that some of us feel that our elections are not free and fair. This was borne out in a big way on Jan 6, 2020 and the rhetoric continues. I believe our Founders gave us the tools to be sure our elections are fair and free, we just need to use those tools as they were intended. Our Constitutions both Federal and State provide for three co-equal branches of government. Those branches are the Executive, the Legislative and the Judicial. If the Executive or Legislative branch feels an election has not been free and fair, the aggrieved party can take the matter to the Judicial branch. That is how our constitution provides for fair deliberation on the election process and outcome. Our judicial branch has been crystal clear - the 2020 election was free and fair. To deny this is to deny the Constitution and to undermine the very foundations of our democracy. I cannot support any candidate who calls this process into question. With all of the noise coming from the political parties, from social media, from the media in general I think it is important to fall back to the documents that have served us so well since this country’s inception and to rely on our Founder’s foresight and logic. For me, election denial is an acid test for my support. With that in mind I will support Tristan Roberts for Windham-6 State Representative.
Peter Silverberg
Halifax, Oct. 24